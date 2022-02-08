29 Newly Discovered Acne Risk Genes Provide Hope for New Treatment

Acne affects an estimated 80 percent of teenagers.
A study of the genetics of acne has identified 29 regions of the genome that influence the skin condition.
These genetic insights offer potential new targets for treatment, said a team of researchers from King's College London.
Spots and cysts, pigment changes, and scarring are all common features. The face is the most common site, with the chest and back also frequently witnessing acne.
The negative psychological consequences of acne are seen in all ages, but perhaps of particular concern for teenagers.
The research, published in Nature Communications, analysed nine genome-wide association study datasets from patients around the world.
The study identified 29 new genetic variants that are more common in people with acne. It also confirmed 14 of the 17 variants already known to be associated with the condition.
This brings the total number of known variants to 46.
"Understanding the genetics of the condition will help us to disentangle some of these causes, and find the best way to treat the condition. This is a really promising area for further study, and opens up a lot of avenues for research," he added.
A number of genes were identified that are common in people with acne and are also linked to other skin and hair conditions.
The team believe this will help to understand the causes of acne, which could be a mix of factors.
While further research is required, this finding raises the potential to identify individuals at risk of severe disease for early intervention, the researchers said.
