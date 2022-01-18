Learn How To Manage Allergies in Children: 5 Essential Tips

Milk, egg, peanuts can cause allergies.
(Photo: iStock)
Motherhood comes with its own mixed bag of emotions; we want to save our child from every little peril that comes their way, including allergies.
The most common allergen in India are milk, egg and peanuts. According to the IAP survey, 11.4 percent children under the age of 14 years suffer from some form of allergies and they usually peak around the month of May.
A child experiences serious discomfort and it leaves the parents hopeless at times.
Allergies develop slowly over time; parents need to have patience and commitment towards managing them.
However, there are certain ways in which we, as parents, can contribute in prevention and possible alleviation of the problems.
Staying stress-free and calm is very important during this time.
Once we know about the symptoms, our mandate must be to keep a first-aid antiallergic kit at home. We can make this kit with the help of our paediatrician.
We are all kids of mother nature. Nature has its own way of strengthening our immunity.
Let them play in the park and get dirty once in a while.
As claimed by ayurveda, all allergies develop from a leaky gut syndrome. Excessive use of antibiotics and MSG-laden packed foods has made microscopic holes in our intestine.
These holes get bigger with time allowing more allergens to pass into the bloodstream, eventually a runny nose becomes asthma overtime.
Once we know our child is experiencing allergy symptoms, parents need to work like Sherlock Holmes.
As far as skin allergies are concerned, Aloe Vera aka the Plant of Immortality is a healer.
We recommend using natural, organic and purified Aloe Vera-based products for children so that their skin remains smooth, calm and fresh.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)