Viagra Could Cut Risk of Alzheimer’s by up to 69 Percent: Study

"Sildenafil, which has been shown to significantly improve cognition and memory in preclinical models, presented as the best drug candidate," said Feixiong Cheng, from Cleveland Clinic's Genomic Medicine Institute.

Further, the analysis included patients using comparator drugs that either were in an active Alzheimer's clinical trial (losartan or metformin) or were not yet reported as relevant to the disease (diltiazem or glimepiride).

They found that sildenafil users were 69 percent less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than non-sildenafil users after 6 years of follow-up.