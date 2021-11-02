Alzheimer’s: Research Sheds Light on How It Progresses in the Brain

Chemical kinetics allows us to understand the way molecules interact with each other, and how quickly, without having to be able to zoom in and watch at the molecular level.

For example, we can work out how bleach destroys coloured molecules simply by looking at how quickly a stain disappears when bleach is applied. With Alzheimer’s disease, it’s much more complex, but we’ve been able to apply the same ideas to determine how aggregates form in an Alzheimer’s brain.

Over more than ten years, we’ve used chemical kinetics in increasingly complex systems, starting in a test tube. Our new study represents the first time we’ve been able to apply these methods to human data, such as from PET scans in patients living with Alzheimer’s, brain microscopy of patients who have died with the disease, and other measurement techniques.