Asthma: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Asthma is a chronic condition in which the airways that carry air to the lungs are inflamed and narrowed. Inflamed airways are very sensitive and they tend to react to environmental 'triggers'.

When the airways react to the triggers, they swell and narrow even more and also produce extra mucus- all of which makes it harder for the air to flow to the lungs. The muscles around the airways also tighten which further restricts the airflow.

According to the US NIH, asthma triggers are different from person to person and can include airborne substances such as pollens, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander or waste particles of insects. Respiratory infections such as common cold, exercise-induced asthma, cold air, air pollution irritants such as smoke can also act as triggers.

Stressful and anxiety, sulfites and preservatives added in food like fried potatoes, cold drinks, beer, etc condition of GERD can also trigger your asthma.