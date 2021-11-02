Bad Air Quality Can Affect Survivors of Severe COVID-19: Experts

As air quality in the national capital turned "very poor" ahead of Diwali, it can be of concern, particularly to people who have survived severe COVID, experts warned on Monday, 1 November.
The air quality of Delhi-NCR on Monday, 1 November, morning plunged to the "very poor" category after the air quality index (AQI) breached the grim mark of 302, according to System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
During October and November, stubble burning usually contributes between 20 percent to 70 percent of Delhi's air pollution. Last year, a report from the Environment Ministry showed that the average contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's air pollution increased from 10 percent in 2019 to over 15 percent in 2020.
Various studies have shown that an increase of only one microgram per cubic meter in PM 2.5 – dangerous tiny pollutants in the air – is associated with an 8 percent increase in the COVID-19 severity and death rate.
"Virus particles piggyback on particulate matter in the air, and enter the lungs. Last year, Delhi had witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases during winters in the months of November and December. Although a sizable population has taken vaccination against the infectious disease, we still cannot afford to let our guard down during this very vulnerable and challenging period," added Dr Nikhil Bante, Consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj.
In every winter season, Delhi becomes one of the worst hit cities in the world with air pollution. In addition to the harmful gases and particulate matter, pollen grains of different plant species also spread in the air during early winter and spring affecting people suffering from respiratory diseases.
"To reduce the detrimental effects of air pollution, people especially those with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or asthma should be aware of the air quality and take extra measures such as reducing the time outdoors and wearing masks when necessary," Bante told IANS.
According to Dr Dhiren Gupta, a senior paediatric pulmonologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, children can get affected by both indoor as well as outdoor pollution. To reduce the impact of air pollutants, he suggested restricting outdoor activities, wearing N-95 masks, and avoiding burning of woods, dry brooming and strong fragrances inside the house, and proper ventilation.
As a precaution, people should avoid moving out, unless necessary; be sensible in self contribution towards air pollution and shall continue wearing masks as an essential respiratory hygiene. Air purifiers that can improve the air quality efficiently can be used indoors, the experts suggested.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)