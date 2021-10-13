Bile Duct Cancer: Symptoms, Stages, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment

According to the American Cancer Society, cancer is the abnormal growth of cells in a part of the body which can spread from one part to the entire body as well, and is a life-threatening disease.

Bile duct cancer is a cancer arising from the bile ducts. Bile ducts are the group of slender ducts that carry digestive juices from the liver to the gall bladder. Bile duct collects the bile from the liver, where it is produced and then strains it into the gall bladder and small intestine, where the fats of the foods are broken down.

There are different parts of bile duct like the tiny tubes present in the liver, which are known as ductules that come together to make smaller tubes called ducts and the parts present in the liver are known as intrahepatic bile ducts. There are various types, causes, symptoms and treatment for the disease.