Bird Flu: Namibia Detects Dangerous Bird Flu Strain That Can Infect Humans

For the first time in Namibia, a new form of bird flu that can also infect humans have been detected, said the Directorate of Veterinary Services.
At a time when the third wave of COVID-19 which is fuelled by the Omicron COVID-19 variant has already overburdened the healthcare workers globally, the discovery of the highly-pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza that can be transmitted to humans is worrying.
This is done to curb the spread and restrict the transmission of the bird flu to humans.
Usually migrating birds are the reason behind the spread of bird flu and highly pathogenic varieties can prove to be deadly to poultry.
