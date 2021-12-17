Doctors in Prayagraj Carry Out Rare Surgery of Brain Aneurysm: Report

"It is for the first time that in the field of neurovascular surgery in SRN Hospital, that such a complicated operation has been successfully performed. Brain aneurysms are balloon like out-pouching of brain arteries, which bleed easily and result in hematoma or blood collection inside the brain. This is a very dangerous situation as it can cause coma or even death."

Dr N.N. Gopal, Head of the Neurosurgery department of MLN Medical college.