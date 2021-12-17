Doctors in Prayagraj Carry Out Rare Surgery of Brain Aneurysm: Report

First time surgery of brain aneurysm done in Prayagraj.
In a first, a team of doctors from the neurosurgery department of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH), an associate hospital of MLN Medical College in Prayagraj, have successfully performed a rare surgery of brain aneurysm.
Dr Shabi Ahmed, head of the surgery department, said that since it has the tendency to bleed again and again, it needs either microsurgical clipping or endovascular treatment.
The patient's condition was now stable and he is recovering satisfactorily.
In this surgery, doctors explored the base of the brain, searched out the aneurysm and clipped it, which was a complicated task.
