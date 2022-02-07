Healthcare Budget 2022 Fails to Learn Lessons Taught by the Pandemic

It envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable & quality health care services that are accountable and responsive to people's needs.

It is disappointing to see the marginal increase in the NHM budget compared to the last financial year.

This places an additional of financing the programme on the states. While the relatively developed states have greater resources to invest in health, the lack of adequate fiscal support from the Centre will put the less developed states at a significant disadvantage.

Several disease-control programmes and reproductive and child health programmes were seriously disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.