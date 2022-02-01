Budget 2022: Mental Health Gets a Nod, but Where Is the Money?

She also announced the launch of an open source platform, National Digital Health Ecosystem, to be rolled out under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

"It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities", she said.

But, above all, the question remains, is the allocation made to healthcare in the FY2022 budget sufficient?

Speaking to FIT, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, epidemiologist, and public health, and policy expert, says, not quite.