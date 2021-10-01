10 Common Myths About Diabetes: What To Know

Busting a Few Common Myths Related to Diabetes.
Diabetes is becoming an epidemic with around 67 million people suffering from the disease and 30 million in the pre-diabetic phase. According to research, patients are unaware of the condition which further worsens the situation.
There is lack of knowledge regarding the maintenance of optimum blood sugar levels. With so many people affected with this chronic disease every year, it becomes important to separate the facts from fiction.
According to studies by the American Diabetes Association, diabetes is not just related to the weight of the person. Overweight is not the only cause of type 2 diabetes, the risks also depend on the factors like age, amount of physical activity on a daily basis, family history and lifestyle.
There are many people who are slightly overweight or maintain a proper weight but still suffer from type 2 diabetes.
There are a lot of foods sold in the market under the label 'anti-diabetic foods' but they may still increase the blood sugar levels or may cause laxative effect.
A diabetic person must avoid starchy foods, replace refined grains with whole grains, packages foods with whole foods and limit their sugar intake at all costs.
Many people reduce the intake of sugar thinking that this can prevent diabetes. But diabetes could be due to many factors. Moreover, diabetes due to intake of sugar is just oversimplification of the situation.
One must remember that sugar, when taken in moderation, along with an active lifestyle will reduce the harm to the human body.
Is type 2 diabetes reversible? Not really. A doctor diagnoses diabetes when the blood sugar levels are high. After a few medications, healthy diet and lifestyle, the blood sugar levels may be back in the required range but that doesn't mean that one has overcome the disease.
The age factor and the genes present can cause the symptoms to appear again and that is why it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle along with the frequent visits to the doctor.
According to the American Diabetes Association, there is no evidence that a diabetic person must avoid carbs.
Studies suggest that a balanced diet of proteins, carbs and fats can help a person maintain his or her blood sugar levels.
Blindness due to diabetes is a rare condition and may be caused only when the condition is severe. This happens when people ignore regular check ups and fail to maintain the blood sugar levels.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 11.7 percent people suffer from blurred vision due to diabetes and 0.56 percent suffer amputations.
According to a study in the US, around 88 million suffer from prediabetes. Prediabetes is a condition in which the blood sugar levels of the patient is high but not that high to be considered diabetic.
When prediabetic condition is not taken seriously and the person does not maintain a healthy lifestyle, it might lead to type 2 diabetes but can be controlled with a healthy diet and lifestyle.
There is no cure for diabetes and if any medicine or product claims to cure diabetes, you should be careful. There is no natural or organic product that can cure diabetes.
People often try to use the herbs, spices and seeds found in the kitchen to cure diabetes. They must remember that these things may reduce the symptoms, but is definitely not a sure short treatment for the disease. Moreover, these things must be consumed under medical supervision.
Studies suggest that eating whole fruits can improve the insulin levels in the body, hence maintaining the blood sugar levels.
Fruits are filled with antioxidants and fibres that promote healthy blood sugar levels but one must choose fruits like berries, grapefruit and apple. Though few fruits are high in natural sugars, they can be enjoyed if consumed in right portions.
Artificial sugar products that can add sweetness to tea and coffee can be found everywhere these days. But these sweeteners contain simple fats and carbs that are harmful for diabetic patients and are high in calories as well.
According to the FDA, it is fine to use the artificial sweeteners once in a while but it may harm the blood sugar levels if used regularly.
