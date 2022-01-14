Heavy School Bags Could Lead to Spinal Issues in Kids: Report

According to the report, a 13-year-old girl from Hengshui in North China's Hebei Province was diagnosed with severe scoliosis, which a doctor thought was caused by long-term poor sitting posture.

If her condition is not fixed, it could result in uneven shoulders, legs of different lengths, body deformities and other serious consequences, the report said.

On China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, many netizens attributed the situation to students' heavy schoolbags, and inappropriate sizes and heights of desks for children in different physical developmental stages.