Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS): Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) is a complicated, long-term disorder marked by extreme fatigue or tiredness that lasts for at least six months and does not improve with rest and cannot be explained by any medical condition, according to Mayo Clinic. The fatigue associated with this condition worsens with mental or physical activity.

The condition is also referred to as myalgic encephalomyelitis or systemic exertion intolerance disease (SEID). Chronic Fatigue Syndrome can affect anyone including children, although it is more prevalent in women between 40 to 60 years of age according to Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome can have a negative effect on health, happiness and productivity of a person.