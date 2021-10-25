Colorectal Cancer: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, Prevention & Treatment

According to the National Cancer Institute, colorectal cancer begins with a polyp in the rectum or colon of your body. If the doctor can find and remove the polyp, the colorectal cancer can be prevented.

The colon and rectum are the parts of the digestive system. The rectum is located at the end of the digestive system.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women suffer from colorectal cancer in their lifetime. It is important for you and your doctor to know the stage of cancer to get the best treatment options. It is best to be aware of the symptoms and know any family history of cancer.

Here are the causes, stages, symptoms and treatment of colorectal cancer.