Researchers Identify COVID Variants That Can Escape Immune Response

A team of Spanish researchers have identified a number of existing strains of SARS-CoV-2, as well as future variants, which have the potential to escape the immune system's cytotoxic T cell response in some portion of the population.

The T cell response in humans is genetically encoded by HLA molecules - this means different individuals have different HLAs, programmed to recognise invading pathogens based on different parts, or "epitopes" of the pathogens.