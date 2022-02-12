World's poor nations lag behind in Covid-19 vaccinations: report

Nearly 62 percent have received at least one vaccine dose. Yet, less than 11 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one vaccine dose.

That number jumps to nearly 55 percent for lower-middle-income countries and nearly 80 percent for both upper-middle-income and high-income nations, according to Our World in Data.

"The US, countries of the European Union and others were criticised for buying up most of the early global supply of coronavirus vaccines," added the report.