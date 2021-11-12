Watch | How Air Pollution Changed Delhi in 30 Days

We captured Delhi's air quality deteriorating from moderately polluted to hazardous, within a span of just 30 days.
We captured the capital's air quality deteriorating from moderately polluted to hazardous

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya, Athar Rather

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

Production Assistant: Amulya Raj Srinet

Delhi's infamous air pollution has made its annual landfall in the city. Every winter, Delhi and surrounding NCR engulfs in heavy smog, making the region one of the most polluted in the world.

Not that Delhi's air quality is any healthy before the onset of winters, but it remarkably slips into severe or hazardous levels starting from November.
We captured the capital's air quality deteriorating from moderately polluted to hazardous, within a span of just 30 days between October and November.

