Delhi Air Pollution & Long COVID: 'I Had No Option But to Leave the City'

My lungs were in a state of shock the whole of last week. And the heart had a different rhythm.

No, it wasn't because of any sudden exposure to a hazardous situation or scene. It's just that my Delhi body, COVID-19-ravaged at that—is not used to breathing clean city air.

And Dubai, a 'polluted' city by the UAE standards, ensured that I did just that. Day after day. Indoors as well as outdoors.

I'm going to spend the entire month of November—Delhi is said to breathe the worst air of the year in this month—in Dubai and this decision has led me to question all my life choices.