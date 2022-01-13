Report Says India’s Diabetes Care Market Expected To Reach $60 Billion

India is the diabetes capital of the world.
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
The diabetes care market in India is expected to reach about $60 billion in the next 10 years, from approximately $17 billion in FY2021, a new report showed on Thursday 13 January.
Poor lifestyle is the prime reason for the rapid increase in diabetes cases growth of the market, revealed the study done by Redcore, the research arm of Bengaluru-based research firm Redseer consulting.
From Rs 6,000 annually in the early thirties, the cost increases exponentially to Rs 17,000 by the time they reach 60 years of age.
Further, the report showed that only 5 percent of the diabetic population falls in the average monthly income segment of Rs 80,000 or more, while 35 percent fall below Rs 20,000.
New age tech-based innovations such as connected blood glucose monitoring devices and app based-doctor guidance and coaching are playing a significant role in transforming care in western world.
However, for India to see the adoption of these tech developments at a broad scale, accessibility and affordability will be the key.
These top three chronic diseases represent a market size of about $35 billion in FY21, and are expected to grow nearly 3 times in the next 10 years, the report said.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)