Diabetic Retinopathy: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Diabetic Retinopathy has no prominent symptoms and may lead to blindness.
Retina is the inside layer of the eye that is important for transmitting light into vision. When diabetes affects the eyes of the person, it begins to damage the retina which is made up of the delicate neural tissues and this condition is known as diabetic retinopathy.
Dr Aman Chandra, an expert Opthalmologist claims that diabetes affects the blood vessels in the eye as well as in the entire body. Diabetes closes down the blood vessels in the body and body starts to produce new blood vessels.
These blood vessels might be great for other organs but they are not beneficial when produced in the eyes. These blood vessels are friable and cause bleeding in the eyes resulting in obstructing the eye sight. It may also cause leaking of the blood vessels thus damaging the retina.
When the blood sugar levels are out of control, they may worsen the condition resulting in blindness.
The condition of diabetic retinopathy often goes undiagnosed as the symptoms are not really obvious and it is one of the challenges faced by the healthcare system. These are the symptoms you need to watch out for:
Dark or floaty spots
Difficulty in differentiating between colours
Unable to focus while driving or reading
Visions may fluctuate
Blurred Vision
These symptoms may be the result of leaking and bleeding of blood vessels in the retina.
Dilated Eye Examination: In this test, the pupil of the eye is dilated with the help of eye drops and then retina of the eye is examined.
Digital Retina Examining: under this test, a special picture of the eye is captured with the help of a technician and a special camera which are then sent to an ophthalmologist and they look for any abnormalities which may be a sign of diabetic retinopathy.
Doctors suggest that all the diabetic patients must go for a regular eye check up in which the ophthalmologist examines the eye with the help of the dilated eye method. But if there are no eye doctors nearby, patients can undergo a digital retina examination.
Doctors claim that diabetic retinopathy cannot always be treated but the patients with mild condition can maintain a decent eye sight by keeping their blood pressure and diabetes in control so that they can prevent the worsening of the condition.
Photocoagulation: This is a process in which the person has to undergo an eye surgery in which the bleeding blood vessels are sealed or destroyed in the retina .
Vitrectomy: This treatment also requires an eye surgery in which the blood is removed from the vitreous humor present in the eye. Sometimes, the blood leaks in to the retina and at times into the vitreous humor as well.
