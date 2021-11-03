Diwali 2021: 7 Tips To Protect Your Baby From Smoke & Noise Pollution

Tips to protect the babies from air and noise pollution this Diwali
The festival of lights, Diwali is here. While the excitement you get by bursting crackers has no comparison, try to indulge in a cracker-free this festive season. But if you do decide to burst crackers, make sure you protect your baby from the smoke and noise pollution.
Here are some tips to ensure your little one is safe while you celebrate the festival.
Avoid bursting any crackers. But if you do indulge in them, choose crackers that do not make loud noise.
Diwali is known as the 'festival of lights' and it is celebrated by lighting diyas, decorating the house with lamps lights.
Avoid using bright lights in your baby's room. Babies are attracted to bright lights and may try to move towards diyas or agarbattis. Do not keep them within the child's reach.
The dust, pollutants in the crackers may cause life threatening diseases in adults and can be more harmful to the babies.
According to the State of Global Air 2020 report, 116,000 infants lost their lives due to air pollution within a month of being born in India.
So, it is necessary to keep the baby inside the house for a few days before and after Diwali and install air purifiers to eliminate any pollutants.
Even if you bring in green crackers or the ones that make no noise, keep them at a safe distance from the baby. The smoke from the crackers can cause respiratory issues.
Avoid using too many agarbattis or diyas while you perform puja inside the house because that also result in too much smoke which is harmful for the baby.
Make sure that you are around your little one at all times or keep visiting them frequently.
Diwali is all about cleaning the house and welcoming Goddess Laxmi.
But avoid deep cleaning if you have a newborn since it may lead to skin irritation, allergies and respiratory infections.
These were the basic tips that you should follow to protect your child from the harmful effects of air and noise pollution during Diwali but there are more things you can do for extra protection like make them wear cotton and full clothes to avoid the skin infections from pollutants, you can use cotton buds to close their ears to avoid the damage from noise pollution and keep the doors and windows closed to avoid the noise and air pollutants from entering the house.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)