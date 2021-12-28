Delhi Doctors on Strike Call for Shutdown of Healthcare Services: Report

Delhi doctors declare Monday, 27 December as a "Black Day".
Protesting resident doctors have called for total shutdown of medical services in Delhi hospitals after the police action against them on Monday 27 December, afternoon.
Calling it a "black day" in the history of the medical fraternity, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) said: "There will be a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions today onwards. We strongly condemn this brutality and demand immediate release of our FORDA representatives and resident doctors."
Talking to IANS, RML Hospital RDA Vice President, Dr Ajay Kumar, said that over a thousand doctors have been detained by Delhi Police, and they want an apology "for such barbaric action".
Meanwhile, protesting doctors gathered at the Safdarjung Hospital in late evening to march towards the residence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to protest.
However, they were stopped on the way and taken to Sarojini Nagar Police Station.
The doctors are holding a midnight meeting to intensify their protest.
