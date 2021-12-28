Delhi Doctors on Strike Call for Shutdown of Healthcare Services: Report

"A Black Day in the history of Medical fraternity of the nation. Resident Doctors, the so called 'Corona Warriors', protesting peacefully to Expedite NEET PG Counselling 2021 in Delhi were brutally thrashed, dragged & detained by the cops. The medical fraternity of the nation must condemn this act in strongest words & come forward in support. We urge all State RDAs of the nation to join the agitation! We all stand united in this fight against injustice."

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), in the statement