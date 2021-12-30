Doctors, Dearth and Delays: How the Delay in NEET PG Counselling Affects Us All

Classes were suspended for MBBS undergraduates for most of 2020. So, the final year students who were supposed to join the workforce from February (as in Karnataka) only joined work in April 2021.

These delays meant that the PG batches of 2018, 2019 had already worked twice with a dearth of doctors.

This meant longer shifts, fewer breaks and the increased vulnerability to COVID among other stresses of being a resident.

In 2021, the NEET PG Exam was scheduled on April 18. Barely a week before the exam, it was postponed until further notice.