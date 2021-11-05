7 Effective Ways to Lower Blood Pressure

Blood pressure is the pressure of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Arteries carry blood from your heart to other parts of your body.

The normal blood pressure is 120/ 80 mm Hg. When the blood pressure exceeds the healthy range, there is immense pressure on the tissues and blood vessels.

There are no visible symptoms of hypertension unless the heart is significantly damaged. Therefore, it is also considered a silent killer and we need to take care of ourselves before the condition worsens.

Here are a few tips that can be helpful.