Epilepsy: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy is a chronic central nervous system disorder in which the clusters of neurons in the brain behave irregularly or are disrupted causing periods of strange sensation, seizures, abnormal behaviour and sometimes loss of consciousness and awareness.

The Central Nervous System (CNS) is a part of the nervous system that comprises the brain, brain stems and spinal cord. Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder that is characterised by recurring seizures.

According to the Hopkinsmedicine, a quick rush of electrical activity in the brain cell is called seizure. People from epilepsy also suffer from some major psychological disorder such as depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. An uncontrolled and extended seizure can lead to brain damage.

Let's understand the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options of epilepsy in detail.