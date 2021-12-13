Vaping Doubles the Risk of Erectile Dysfunction in Men Above 20: Study

Daily vaping of e-cigarettes causes erectile dysfunction in men.
(Photo: iStock)
Vaping nicotine may put healthy men at higher risk of erectile dysfunction as compared to those who don't vape, finds a new study.
The study, published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, found that healthy men between the ages of 20 and 65 who vaped nicotine daily were more than twice as likely to report experiencing erectile dysfunction, CNN reported.
"Our analysis accounted for the cigarette smoking history of participants, including those who were never cigarette smokers to begin with," study author Omar El Shahawy from New York University, was quoted as saying.
"We excluded people with high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease, which is a big reason for ED, and we excluded those with a history of smoking," Shahawy said.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)