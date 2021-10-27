Fibroids and Fertility: Are They Good Old Nemesis?

Infertility relates to the incapability of achieving pregnancy due to certain medical issues in males or females.

With a record 27.5 million couples wanting to conceive but suffering from infertility, there is an alarming increase of infertility complications in India due to a multitude of reasons.

However, before approaching them, it is essential to emphasize that infertility is not solely a female problem which appears to be a popular orthodox belief but can involve both male and female, since it takes both to conceive.