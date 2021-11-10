No Tea & Milk? Food Combinations to Avoid, and Why

A healthy lifestyle can be different for every person.

There is no one size fit all diet that works for everyone just the same. Your diet needs to be customised depending on the food intolerences, allergies and the kind of diet you follow.

According to Healthline, food combining is an ancient ayurvedic practice that helps remove toxins, prevent digestive diseases, and prevent the toxin buildup. Though this has been an ancient practice, it has become more popular in the recent past.

Here, we shall be highlighting the various aspects of the practice, its benefits, rules, etc.