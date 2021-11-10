No Tea & Milk? Food Combinations to Avoid, and Why

Know all about food combining: rules, side-effects and combinations to avoid.
A healthy lifestyle can be different for every person.
There is no one size fit all diet that works for everyone just the same. Your diet needs to be customised depending on the food intolerences, allergies and the kind of diet you follow.
According to Healthline, food combining is an ancient ayurvedic practice that helps remove toxins, prevent digestive diseases, and prevent the toxin buildup. Though this has been an ancient practice, it has become more popular in the recent past.
Here, we shall be highlighting the various aspects of the practice, its benefits, rules, etc.
According to the US NIH, food combining process can affect the metabolism of the tissues, the process of formation of tissues and food which are opposite of the tissue's characteristics can have a negative impact on the body.
According to Ayruveda, other things that can affect the body negatively besides the wrong combinations include:
wrong timings of meals
wrong dose of foods
wrong processing
wrong season
There are certain rules when it comes to food combinations. Some combinations should be avoided, and some foods should be eaten together to harness their maximum benefits. According to Healthline, these rules include:
The common belief behind the food combining process is to avoid the health complications caused by eating slow-digesting and fast digesting food together.
The second can be that different foods require different type of enzymes to digest, thus creating different levels of pH levels in the gut.
Few examples of food combinations that should be avoided as suggested by the NCBI include:
Tea should not be mixed with milk.
Yogurt if consumed together with milk can cause irritation in the stomach and can sometimes cause bloating, tummy ache, and vomiting.
Tea is rich in anti-coagulant compounds called 'coumarins' and garlic also has the anticlotting properties but when they are taken together, it increases the chances of bleeding.
According to the US NIH, unripe tomatoes should not be consumed with alcohol if you want to avoid the increased sedation.
According to the US NIH, if we consume food of opposite combinations, procedure, different doses- it can have negative effects resulting in death at times.
The other diseases that can be caused due to wrong food combinations include blindness, impotence, insanity, coma, fainting, bullus, ascitis, skin diseases, intestinal diseases, indigestion, etc.
The main parts of the body which get affected by the wrong combinations include: digestive system, immune system, endocrine system, nervous system and circulatory system.
