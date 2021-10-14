10 Foods That Can Lower the Risk of Breast Cancer

According to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), breast cancer is quite common among women and it affects 1 in 8 in the US. Contrary to belief, breast cancer can affect men too, but men suffering from breast cancer accounts for only to 1 percent of all cases.

There can be various reasons for breast cancer, the most common include genetics or DNA damage. According to the NIH, inheritance of genes like BRCA1 and BRCA2 causes breast cancer. Lifestyle changes like heavy drinking, smoking, processed food and poor diet may increase the risk of breast cancer.

But there are studies show that few foods could lower the risk of breast cancer.