Hepatitis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment

Hepatitis is the inflammaton of the liver tissue that causes long term damage.

The liver is the largest organ inside the body. The liver performs many critical functions that aids metabolism like detoxification of blood, production of bile which is important for digestion and storage of glycogen.

According to the US NIH, hepatitis may be acute or chronic depending on its duration, whether it lasts for less than six months or more than ten months.

Acute hepatitis may sort itself out on its own with the right diet and care or develop slowly into chronic hepatitis. With time, hepatitis may result in liver damage, cirrhosis, liver failure or liver cancer.