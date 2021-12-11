Experimental mRNA HIV Vaccine Shows Promise in Early Stages: Study

The experimental vaccine works like mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. However, instead of carrying mRNA instructions for the coronavirus spike protein, the vaccine delivers coded instructions for making two key HIV proteins, Env and Gag.

In studies with mice, two injections of the VLP-forming mRNA vaccine induced neutralising antibodies in all animals.

The Env proteins produced in the mice from the mRNA instructions closely resembled those in the whole virus, an improvement over previous experimental HIV vaccines.

The team then tested the Env-Gag VLP mRNA vaccine in macaques. Besides the prime vaccine, the boost vaccines, delivered over the course of a year, contained Gag mRNA and Env mRNA from two HIV clades other than the one used in the prime vaccine.

Although the doses of mRNA delivered were high, the vaccine was well tolerated and produced only mild, temporary adverse effects in the macaques, such as loss of appetite.