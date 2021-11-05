Explained: Study Finds HPV Vaccine Cuts Cervical Cancer by Nearly 90%

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), HPV is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point in their lives and some may be repeatedly infected.

There are more than 100 types of HPV, according to Mayo Clinic. Some types can cause health problems including genital warts and cancers.

Most HPV infections don't lead to cancer. But some types of genital HPV can cause cancer of the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Other types of cancers, including cancers of the anus, penis, vagina, vulva and back of the throat, have been linked to HPV infection.