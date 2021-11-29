What Is Hygge? How To Enjoy the “Cozy” Danish Lifestyle Trend?

Hygge is a popular living practice in Denmark
(Photo: iStock)
Imagine sitting in a cozy corner of your home with a bright rug, sipping hot coffee on a chilly rainy winter night in candlelight with close friends. How would you feel? Contended, glad, and relaxed, right? This is Hygge!
Search #hygge on Instagram and millions of peaceful pictures of comfy homes populate the screen.
Surbhi Singh, an Airforce wife, read about Hygge when her husband was posted in North India.
Though we did socialize with the few families stationed there, it was challenging to keep two energetic kids entertained especially in the evening.”
She decided to try Hygge and created a corner. “Once I started decorating the space the kids were excited.”
Create cozy corners in your house.
Hygge a form of slow living practice originated in Denmark. The country ranks as one the happiest in the world. Apart from other factors, the happiness ranking is often credited to Hygge.
History says this concept was created by the Danes to keep away the gloom, and boredom of severe winters.
Denmark experiences darkness for about 17 hours in the depths of winter when the average temperatures hover around 0°C, forcing people to stay indoors.
It is not about elaborate preparations but warm feelings. You don’t need to go to Denmark to experience Hygge.
Setting
You need just a few things like candles, books, rugs, and cushions. Ideally, it should be near the fireplace to provide warmth. It is a low-key affair with no elaborate arrangements reducing the stress of socializing.
Connect with Friends
The Danes believe in the company of a few close friends or family members to spend time together.
The ideal number of people is only three or four. This close circle of togetherness fosters comfort, trust, and security.
Make it a Weekly Affair
An hour on Friday after work, or spending a Saturday afternoon baking cake, or having a Sunday dinner could be a few ideas you can try.
It’s Homemade
The emphasis is on home-cooked slow food and not about lavish parties The idea is to immerse in the experience of cooking and eating.
Hygge is the best way to relax.
· Home is the best place for Hygge. It is a space to spend time happily
· Candles are a must. The soft glow imparts a feeling of wellbeing and togetherness. The Danes love candle lights and find any light more than the temperature of sunset disturbing. Soft glowing lamps are a good option.
· Blankets, rugs or throws
· Plants and vintage chairs for an old-world charm
· A bookshelf/table with classics (recommended)
· Hot drinks tea, coffee, soup
· Simple food according to your preference
Hygge shouldn’t become another task on your to-do list but a time to unwind, share and associate with family and close friends.
The impact of this simple practice will amaze you. As Surbhi shares “Today, my kids are grown up, but we remember the Hygge evenings with fondness.”
The family treasures Hygge memories that are conversation pieces at family get-togethers. “Do try Hygge”, she recommends.
(Nupur Roopa is a freelance writer and a life coach for mothers. She writes articles on environment, food, history, parenting, and travel.)