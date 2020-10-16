FAQ: How Can You Prevent High Blood Pressure in Children?

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, has for long been envisioned as a middle-aged person’s disease. Popular imagination would make us believe only adults and older individuals could have high blood pressure, but a deeper look into the numbers would reveal that children around the world are also susceptible to the condition.

Dr Fazal Nabi, Director, Department of Paediatrics, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, tells FIT, “Hypertension can be present at any age. It is not rare in children, but it often goes unnoticed. Studies show its prevalence in Indian children may be up to 11.7%.”

This presumption that hypertension is rare in kids often means that it is not diagnosed in time. FIT speaks to doctors to understand why that could be worrying, and how we may prevent it.