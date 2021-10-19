Hypothyroidism: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Thyroid is a small organ in the shape of a butterfly that is placed at the base of the throat and is responsible for producing a hormone that regulates energy. Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid produces abnormally low levels of thyroid hormone.

Thyroid is a part of the endocrine system made up of glands that store and release hormones into the bloodstream, making them reach the cells of the body. Hormones produced are thyroxine and triiodothyronine. The pituitary gland and hypothalamus maintain the balance between these hormones.

Pituitary gland makes the thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to ensure the optimal levels of thyroid hormone. Thyroid regulates body functions like breathing, menstrual cycle, muscle strength, cholesterol levels, body temperature and the nervous system.