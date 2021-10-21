Indian Surgeon Who Stirred Controversy With Pig Heart Transplant in 1997

In what is being hailed as a breakthrough transplant, a US medical team has succeeded in temporarily attaching a pig's kidney to a person recently.

In the surgery which took place at NYU Langone Health on 25 September, the kidney was attached to a brain dead patient who was followed for only 54 hours.

Although many questions remain to be answered about the long-term consequences of the transplant, experts in the field said the procedure represented a milestone.

Xenotransplantation, the process of grafting or transplanting organs or tissues between different species, goes way back.

Researchers have long sought to grow organs in pigs suitable for transplantation into humans.