New Intranasal Flu Vaccine Tech Protects Against All Strains: Study

Intranasal vaccination is an ideal approach for infectious respiratory diseases such as influenza.

Seasonal influenza vaccines generally induce narrow immune responses that rapidly decline, which leaves populations vulnerable to novel influenza strains, the study said.

Advancements in influenza vaccine technology are needed to protect against a wide range of influenza viruses.

Intranasal vaccination can improve local mucosal immune responses by preventing influenza infection at the portal of virus entry, it added.