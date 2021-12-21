First Injectable HIV Prevention Drug Approved by US FDA: What to Know

It is a preventive treatment meant for adults and adolescents. However, the person must weigh over 35 kilograms.

The course involves taking two initial injections one month apart, and then one shot every two months.

Two randomised, double-blind clinical trials were conducted to compare the efficacy of Apretude with Truvada—a once daily oral medication for HIV PrEP.

The trials involved uninfected cis men, transgender women, and cis women who have sex with men and are at risk of acquiring HIV.