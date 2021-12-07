Jaundice: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Jaundice is a condition in which a person's skin and the whites of their eyes develop a yellow tint due an increased levels of bile pigments in the blood as a result of liver dysfunction.

When red blood cells breakdown naturally in a 120 days cycle, bilirubin is produced as a waste by-product.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60 percent of infants in the US end up having jaundice.

Although jaundice can affect anyone, and can be caused by other underlying conditions, it is mainly associated with problems related to the liver or the bile duct.

In this article, we will break down the causes and symptoms of jaundice alongwoth its diagnosis and treatment.