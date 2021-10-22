Karwa Chauth 2021: Healthy Ways to Break Fast

Karwa Chauth is mainly celebrated by women in the India. On this auspicious day, married women fast for the health and well-being of their husbands. These days, even men fast for their wives. Fasting during Karwa Chauth can be difficult since you can't drink water too.

But you need to be careful after you break the fast and choose the right food. You need to understand that the foods should be gentle on your body when you eat after a long break.