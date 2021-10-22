Karwa Chauth 2021: Healthy Ways to Break Fast

Happy Karwa Chauth: Break your fast with these foods.
Karwa Chauth is mainly celebrated by women in the India. On this auspicious day, married women fast for the health and well-being of their husbands. These days, even men fast for their wives. Fasting during Karwa Chauth can be difficult since you can't drink water too.
But you need to be careful after you break the fast and choose the right food. You need to understand that the foods should be gentle on your body when you eat after a long break.
Avoid food with high sugar, fats or fiber if you don't want to feel uneasy or bloated. Make sure you avoid junk food or few nuts. Fasting may result in certain cravings and you'd want to reward yourself but be wise. Here are a few food options you can try.
A long fast without food or any form of liquid might make your digestive system sluggish and large amount of nutrients may make you feel nauseated, bloated since your body needs time to get back to breaking down food again.
The best way to break fast is to have water in smaller sips, do not gulp water in one go. You may have been feeling lazy and dehydrated, water will help you with this.
Fruits and vegetables are healthy for you but do you know they are also rich in fiber which takes time to be digested to make you full for longer? The body will not be able to digest fruits and vegetables after such a long break and it might put immense pressure on the digestive system. So, the best way to include these in your diet is through smoothies.
Dried fruits like raisins, apricots and dates can be your go-to this year to break your fast because they are nutrient-dense with a small portion of protein so it makes it easier for the body to break it down.
According to PubMed Central, dates are concentrated source of the required nutrients and are used to break fasts even in Saudi Arabia.
Soups made with lentils, tofu and pasta can be your healthy choices to break the fast because they are rich in carbs and protein which can be digested easily without making you feel bloated or uncomfortable.
You should avoid soups with lots of cheese, cream or high fiber fruits, that may mess up with the digestion and make you feel uneasy.
Fermented foods like yogurt and kimchi can be great ways to break fast and are available easily. They contain probiotics that help your gut stay healthy. They promote the growth of good bacteria in your gut that prepare your gut for absorbing more nutrients that may be in the foods you dive in after breaking your fast.
