Antimicrobial Resistance Causes More Deaths Than HIV, Malaria: Lancet

The study published in The Lancet says antimicrobial resistance causes maximum deaths.
According to a study published in the medical journal Lancet, at least 1.2 million people died because of antimicrobial resistance in 2019.
This is the most comprehensive analysis, so far, of the global impact of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Health leaders have warned that antimicrobial resistance poses a serious threat to humanity.
AMR is killing more people than HIV/AIDS or malaria worldwide, according to the analysis. Thousands of people are now dying of previously treatable infections because of drug resistance.
Earlier, the estimates of the health impact of antimicrobial resistance were published for a small number of pathogen-drug combinations in a wider range of locations.
"We need to leverage this data to course-correct action and drive innovation if we want to stay ahead in the race against antimicrobial resistance," added Prof Murray.
The new report on Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (Gram) gives an estimation of deaths linked to 23 pathogens and 88 pathogen-drug combinations around 204 countries and territories in the year 2019.
The paper stated, "statistical modelling was used to produce estimates of the impact of AMR in all locations – including those with no data – using 471 million individual records obtained from systematic literature reviews, hospital systems, surveillance systems, and other data sources."
The results of the analysis published in the Lancet showed that the deaths related to AMR was 1.27 million worldwide.
The analysis also proved that even though antimicrobial resistance death was common among all age groups, children were at a higher risk. One in five children, under the age of five, died due to AMR.
In western Europe region, 51,000 people died directly due to AMR, according to the analysis.
The report proved that there is an urgent need of scaling up action to fight antimicrobial resistance. The policymakers should work towards protecting health systems and save lives.
This can be done by making the best use of existing antibiotics, by monitoring infections and provide funding to develop new treatments.
(Written with inputs from The Guardian.)
