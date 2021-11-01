Metabolic Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Metabolic syndrome is a group of conditions that can increase your risk of diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular diseases. But having any one condition doesn't mean that you suffer from metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome can be controlled and even reversed with the right diet and exercise. It is basically the combination of dietary changes and the right lifestyle. According to the American Heart Association, 23 percent of adults suffer from metabolic syndrome.

Here are the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of metabolic syndrome.