Avoid These Mistakes That Slow Down Your Metabolism

Low calorie intake is a part of the weight loss journey but you have to be careful that the calorie count doesn't fall too low. The sudden drop in calories can mess up your metabolism.

According to the US NIH, less than 1000 calories a day can be harmful for your metabolism. When the body gets into a pattern of burning the food slower than normal, it might still burn less calories when you get back on your required calorie intake which can make you obese.

That is why it is better to have a healthy balanced diet and avoid cutting down calories dramatically for too long.