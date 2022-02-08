Startup Develops India’s First Universal Infectious Diseases Test

HaystackAnalytics develops the first universal infectious diseases (ID) gene test.
Mumbai-based health-tech startup HaystackAnalytics has developed the first of its kind universal infectious diseases (ID) gene test to identify existing and emerging infections, the company said on Monday, 7 February.
To identify infections, the company deploys Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and also provides information on drug resistance to support and identify correct treatment options for patients.
It will initially be targeted at identifying and treating sepsis in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients, but gradually be made available to anyone suffering from a fever of unknown origin, by eradicating the need to conduct multiple tests.
The test comes at an opportune time, as COVID-19 pandemic highlights the need for better diagnostic technologies, appropriate antibiotic use, and the renewed importance of infection prevention strategies.
"Our single point focus is to prevent each and every death caused due to treatable infections. Genomics has the potential to reduce trial and error in disease management and bring equality of access to high quality healthcare," he added.
In the past, HaystackAnalytics had partnered with various diagnostic centers and over 20 hospitals including AIIMS, to introduce their sequencing-based clinical products for Tuberculosis and COVID in the past.
While the novel coronavirus infected and killed millions of people across the globe, there are various other infectious diseases that continue to plague India.
Despite having a wide range of antibiotics and antifungal medicines, sepsis is a life-threatening organ failure.
"A large proportion of these deaths can be avoided by early and accurate identification of the pathogen causing the infection. Haystack's UID test has been developed to solve this exact problem," Chatterjee said.
