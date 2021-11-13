Lower Your Cholesterol Levels Naturally With These Handy Tips

Cholesterol is produced in your liver, and it helps maintain the flexibility of the cell walls and assistance in production of certain hormones.

But if our body starts to produce more cholesterol than required or cholesterol at the wrong places, it becomes dangerous.

According to a study in PubMed Central, cholesterol is not soluble like fats. Therefore it is transferred in the form of lipo-proteins.

Higher levels of LDL or low-density lipoproteins results in the accumulation of cholesterol in the blood vessels clogging them.

The clogged blood vessels can be a cause for strokes, heart attacks or kidney failures.

But there is also good cholesterol known as HDL or High-density lipoproteins that carry the cholesterol away from the blood vessels and prevents their accumulation or diseases caused due to the condition.

Here are a few ways to lower your cholesterol levels naturally.