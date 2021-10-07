Navratri 2021: Fasting Tips for Diabetic Patients

Navratri is around the corner and it's time for fasting as well as feasting. People cook a variety of dishes during the nine days of celebration.
While people fast for different reasons, it is important that people suffering from diabetes are careful with their fasting. Fasting during diabetes poses a number of health risks and complications for the patients.
It is important that diabetic patients consult their doctors and fast keeping in mind all the precautions. Here are a few tips.
A person suffering from diabetes must have proper pre-fasting meals which can include foods with complex carbohydrates because these carbs take longer time to be broken down and digested.
Foods with complex carbs that can be eaten during Navratri are – rotis, vegetables, unrefined cereals and lentils, food cooked in less oil. One must avoid indulging in sweets before starting the fast or during the navratri season.
Carbohydrates are the essential nutrients that provide energy for the normal functioning of the body. But diabetic patients must be careful with their sources of carbohydrates.
They can have baked or boiled sweet potatoes in moderation, healthier flour like kuttu or amaranth. They can have samak rice with curd as well. Other accomplishments can include cucumber raita, tomato dishes and foods with low glycemic index.
Navratri platters usually include fried and oily snacks or meals with pakoras, vadas or puris which are extremely harmful for those suffering from diabetes.
A small change in the way of cooking can make it healthier for diabetic patients. One can use methods like baking, steaming and grilling instead of deep frying the foods.
Fasting is a risk for diabetes patients and it is important that they fast as per the guidelines by their doctors.
It is important to ask the doctor how frequently one should check the blood sugar levels while fasting. One needs to have the glucose monitoring equipment at their home so that they can check it themselves.
The rules regarding fasting have changed and still keep changing depending on the region, weather and the health concerns of a person.
It is important that a diabetic person asks his doctor or dietician to plan a diet chart for them with the types of food they can have, number of meals they can have and other ways to maintain their blood sugar levels during Navratri. This makes it easier to avoid complications and enjoy the festival without a fuss.
Navratri is a festival where people fast together, feast together and enjoy the dandia nights together as well. While you get ready for the Navratri season, ask your family to plan the menu keeping your diabetes in mind. Ask them to follow a healthy fasting routine so that you can stay away from any temptations.
