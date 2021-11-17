Tips To Use Oats as a Natural Skincare Ingredient

Let’s look at a host of skin and beauty needs the humble oatmeal meets and two recipes that your skin will love.

An excellent skin moisturizer

A skin-healthy ingredient, oats contain Vitamin E and proteins that makes it a great superfood for your skin.

Vitamin E helps to reduce inflammation and adds a natural glow to the skin. Since Vitamin E is also a powerful anti-oxidant, it also protects your skin.

Exfoliates the skin gently

Smooth ground oats mixed with rose water and a drizzle of honey makes the gentlest of exfoliators. Add a drop or two of your favorite essential oil to make the scrub you want.