Osteoporosis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Osteoporosis is a condition in which the bone tissues break and are not replaced by new bone tissues, resulting in porous bones. According to Mayo Clinic, the condition weakens the bone and makes it so brittle that even a small fall or cough can harm it or lead to fracture.

Osteoporosis can affect people of any age but older people and women are more likely to develop the condition. According to the US NIH, 53 million in the US suffer from osteoporosis or are at a higher risk of developing it.

The people with osteoporosis are at a risk of fractures and bone breakage even while performing their day to day activities like walking, bending and running. It mainly affects the wrist, spine and hips. Here are the causes, symptoms and treatment of the disease.