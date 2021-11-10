Pancreatic Cancer: Causes, Stages, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

According to the American Cancer Society, the stages of cancer depends on three factors- size of the tumour, spread of the tumour to the nearby lymph nodes and spread of the tumor to the nearby organs.

There are mainly four stages of pancreatic cancer and they are as follows:

In Stage I, the cancer affects only the top layer of duct cells in pancreas. In this stage the tumour has not yet affected the deeper tissues, lymph nodes and has not spread to the outside of pancreas.

In Stage II, the cancer has not spread to more than three nearby lymph nodes, the tumour might be between 2 to 4 centimeters and doesn't spread to the nearby sites.

In Stage III, the tumour becomes larger than 4 cm and continues to grow to the nearby lymph nodes and blood vessels, but doesn't spread to distant sites.

In Stage IV, the cancer spreads to the nearby sites like lungs, liver and bones and the tumour can be of any size.